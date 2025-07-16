Netflix unveils first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

We finally have a trailer for the final season of Stranger Things!

Back in February 2022, Netflix announced that their record-breaking sci-fi thriller Stranger Things had been renewed for a fifth – and final – season. Production on season five subsequently wrapped in the United States in December.

Now, three years on from the launch of season four, Netflix has treated Stranger Things fans to a teaser trailer for its final season.

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to release the official teaser, which can be viewed below.

All of the main cast will be returning for the final season, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Lucas McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.

Netflix’s synopsis for season five of Stranger Things reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.”

It continues: “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Following the trailer’s release, many Stranger Things viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“The way my jaw would not close watching this whole thing,” one fan replied.

“I thought I was ready but I'm not,” another joked.

“THIS LAST SEASON IS GONNA BE OUT OF THIS WORLD,” a third viewer exclaimed.

Stranger Things 5 will be released on Netflix in the UK and Ireland in three parts – Volume 1 will debut on November 27, Volume 2 will arrive on December 26, and The Finale will premiere on January 1, 2026.