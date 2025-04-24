Netflix unveils first look at The Thursday Murder Club film & launch date

We finally have a first look at The Thursday Murder Club adaptation!

In 2020, during the release of the first novel in the series, author Richard Osman announced that Steven Spielberg’s production company – Amblin Entertainment – had acquired the rights to turn the book into a film.

Then, last year, TV presenter Richard confirmed that several acclaimed stars had been cast as the movie’s four leading characters. Helen Mirren will be taking on the role of Elizabeth, alongside Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim, Celia Imrie as Joyce, and Pierce Brosnan as Ron.

Credit: Netflix

Now, ahead of its release later this year, fans have finally been treated to a first glimpse at The Thursday Murder Club on the big screen!

Earlier today, Netflix took to social media to release four new stills from their highly-anticipated movie.

The shots include Elizabeth, Ibrahim, Joyce and Ron banding together, as well as a sneak peek at their investigation corkboard.

Per Netflix’s logline, The Thursday Murder Club follows “four irrepressible retirees” who enjoy “solving cold case murders for fun.”

Netflix adds: “When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.”

The adaptation – which has been directed by Chris Columbus – will also star the likes of Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Jonathan Pryce and Tom Ellis.

In an interview with People, Pierce Brosnan praised the opportunity to reunite with Chris Columbus, after they worked together on the 1993 comedy Mrs Doubtfire.

Credit: Giles Keyte/Netflix

“[It’s] a film that I hold close to my heart, so when I got the call from Chris, that he was making a movie of The Thursday Murder Club I was halfway there already. By the time I’d read the book by Richard Osman I was completely hooked,” he teased.

Meanwhile, Helen Mirren admitted that she had already read the book before she heard about the role.

“I sort of went, ‘Oh, if they ever make a movie of it, I'd love to play that role.' And I very, very rarely feel that, but I have to confess, I did feel that this time,” she revealed.

The Thursday Murder Club will debut on Netflix on August 28.