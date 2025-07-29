Netflix unveils first look at Pride & Prejudice with casting updates

We finally have a first look at Netflix’s Pride & Prejudice adaptation!

After months of speculation, Netflix announced in April that they have commissioned a new limited series adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, Pride and Prejudice.

The classic tale follows the life of Elizabeth Bennet and her chaotic family, as her mother becomes determined to marry off her five daughters to wealthy suitors.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin, Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden and Oscar winner Olivia Colman were subsequently cast in their respective roles as Elizabeth Bennet, Mr Darcy and Mrs Bennet.

Now, as production begins on the hotly-anticipated adaptation, Netflix has released a first glimpse at filming, as well as confirmation of some new cast members!

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to unveil the first still from Pride & Prejudice, which sees Mrs Bennet and her five daughters walking through a field.

“We know you’ve been yearning for a sneak peek,” Netflix teased in their caption.

“Pride & Prejudice is officially in production!” they added.

Along with the first look image, the producers also confirmed the additions of 10 new actors to the cast, including The Diplomat’s Rufus Sewell taking on the role of Mr Bennet.

Stath Lets Flats’ Jamie Demetriou will be Mr Collins, Bad Sisters’ Daryl McCormack will be Mr Bingley, and Enola Holmes’ Louis Partridge will be Mr Wickham.

Industry’s Freya Mavor, Heartstopper’s Rhea Norwood, and newcomers Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery, will all star as Elizabeth’s sisters – Jane, Lydia, Mary and Kitty.

Rounding out the cast will be Black Mirror’s Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, and Harry Potter’s Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg.

Credit: Netflix / Getty Images

Following the exciting news, many fans of Pride & Prejudice have since been taking to Instagram to express their initial reactions.

“The cast! It’s going to be great,” one viewer praised.

“Nooooo! Please leave it alone and adapt something else!” another admitted.

“Will watch Pride and Prejudice til the cows come home. Looking forward to a different version and actors. Can’t wait,” a third fan commented.

A release date for Netflix’s Pride & Prejudice has yet to be determined.