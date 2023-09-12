Netflix unveils first look at new horror from creator Mike Flanagan

Horror fans, listen up!

Spooky season is finally on the horizon, which can only mean one thing – there will soon be a brand-new horror series for you to sink your teeth into!

Over the past couple of years, thriller creator Mike Flanagan has collaborated with Netflix to produce some of the most successful horror series of recent decades. Two of Mike's productions, The Haunting Of Hill House and Midnight Mass, were both hits with streaming audiences in recent years.

Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

Now, as Halloween approaches, the streaming giant has finally released a first look at Mike Flanagan’s final new project under his Netflix contract.

Titled The Fall of the House Of Usher, the limited series will be based on one of writer Edgar Allan Poe's works of the same name. Poe’s haunting tale was first released as a short story back in 1839.

You can take a look at the first trailer release for the series here:

In terms of casting, Frost/Nixon star Frank Langella is leading the lineup as Roderick Usher, described as being the “towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty.”

Alongside him will be Carla Gugino, who has previously worked with creator Mike Flanagan on The Haunting Of Hill House and The Haunting Of Bly Manor.

Excitingly, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has also joined the cast of The Fall of the House Of Usher. The 71-year-old will portray the character of Arthur Pym, the Usher family's undefeated lawyer.

Credit: Netflix

In its official description for the upcoming wicked horror series, Netflix teases: “Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.”

All eight episodes of The Fall of the House Of Usher will drop next month, just in time for Halloween!

The limited series is due to premiere on October 12.