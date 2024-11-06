Netflix unveils first look at new Harlan Coben series Missing You

We finally have a release date for Harlan Coben’s new Netflix adaptation!

In recent years, the hit crime author has become even more well-known for his TV collaborations with Netflix. Several of Harlan Coben’s novels have been turned into widely acclaimed miniseries, including the likes of The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once, which was released earlier this year.

Now, following the news that two more of Harlan’s novels – Missing You and Run Away – will be produced into miniseries, Netflix has finally confirmed when viewers will get to watch one of them!

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to unveil the official promotional poster for Missing You, with the news that it will be launching exactly one year after the successful Fool Me Once.

“Nothing burns like an old flame… and your new year’s plans just got a lot hotter,” Netflix joked in their caption, adding: “@harlancoben’s MISSING YOU debuts on 1 January, only on Netflix.”

Following the exciting update, many of Harlan Coben’s fans have been taking to social media to express their reactions so far.

“Oohhhh! Happy New Year to Me,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“How exciting omg it looks great,” another praised.

Missing You will star Slow Horses’ Rosalind Eleazar in the lead role of Kat. The cast will also include Sir Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Jessica Plummer and Mary Malone.

Rounding out the cast will be Lisa Faulkner, James Nesbitt and Richard Armitage, who has previously appeared in three of Coben’s TV adaptations.

In their official logline for the upcoming miniseries, Netflix teases: “Eleven years ago, Kat's fiance Josh, the love of her life, vanished without a trace, and she hasn’t heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again.”

Netflix adds: “Josh's unexpected reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.”

All five episodes of Missing You will launch on Netflix on New Year’s Day.