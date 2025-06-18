Netflix unveils first look at new drama Hostage with Suranne Jones

Fans have been reacting to the latest crime drama from Netflix!

Last month, the streaming service announced that they had commissioned a new political thriller miniseries, titled Hostage.

Now, ahead of its release later this summer, Netflix has finally given viewers a first look at the highly-anticipated drama!

Earlier today, Netflix took to social media to release seven stills from Hostage, which sees Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones starring as the UK Prime Minister.

Suranne, who also serves on the series as an executive producer, will be joined in the cast by Before Sunrise’s Julie Delpy, Queen Charlotte’s Corey Mylchreest, Conclave’s Lucian Msamati, Braveheart’s James Cosmo, and more.

“Kidnap. Blackmail. Unimaginable choices,” Netflix penned alongside the first look images.

“Get ready for Hostage, a new limited series starring Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy coming to Netflix 21 August,” the social media team added.

Credit: Des Willie / Netflix

The official logline for Hostage reads: “When the British prime minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French president is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices.”

Netflix adds: “Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?”

Following the first look at Hostage, many Netflix users have since been taking to Instagram to express their opinions so far.

Credit: Des Willie / Netflix

“This looks right up my street!!!!” one viewer exclaimed.

“Yasss keep it coming. All we want are thrillers with Suranne,” another praised.

“Can’t wait to see this!!” a third fan commented.

Hostage debuts on Netflix on August 21.