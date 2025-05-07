Netflix unveils first look at Emily In Paris production on season 5

We finally have a first look at Emily In Paris’ fifth season!

In September of last year, Netflix announced that they had recommissioned their hit show, Emily In Paris, for a fifth season. At the time, the streaming giant also confirmed that the new season would be filming in Rome, leading on from the events of season four.

Now, after much anticipation, fans have been treated to the exciting news that Emily In Paris has started filming – along with a first look video from the set!

Earlier today, Netflix took to social media to share a brief clip, showcasing actors Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini as Emily and Marcello, walking out of a building together in Rome.

The pair share a conversation together, before Emily hops on a moped scooter alone and takes one of her signature selfies.

“Lights, camera, amore. EMILY IN PARIS: SEASON 5 is now in production!” the social media team penned in their caption.

In their update, Netflix also confirmed that this season will not be entirely set in Rome. The cast of Emily In Paris is due to return to filming in the French capital later this summer.

The creator of Emily In Paris, Darren Star, elaborated: “The cast and crew of Emily In Paris are thrilled to begin filming Season 5 in the Eternal City. From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us.”

He further teased: “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

Alongside Lily and Eugenio, the cast will be comprised of several returning stars, such as Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie).

The fifth season of Emily In Paris is due to premiere on Netflix later this year, with a release date yet to be unveiled.