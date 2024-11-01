Netflix unveils first look at Barry Keoghan in Peaky Blinders film

Netflix has released another teaser for the new Peaky Blinders movie!

After years of speculation, Netflix confirmed in June that they are creating a film adaptation of the hit BBC series Peaky Blinders.

Then, on August 29, producers announced that Oscar nominated Irish actor Barry Keoghan has secured a role in the new movie.

As filming continues across the UK, the team behind Peaky Blinders has now teased fans with a first-look glimpse at Barry’s character!

Earlier today, streaming giant Netflix took to social media to share a close-up still of Barry in character.

Details surrounding the 32-year-old’s character have yet to be uncovered, as fans have still not been told of his name or how he will be involved in the plot.

In their caption alongside the image, Netflix simply penned: “Your first look at Barry Keoghan in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film.”

Following the hotly-anticipated update, many excited Peaky Blinders viewers have been taking to social media to express their thoughts so far.

"Love Barry. Excited to see it," one fan replied on Instagram.

“It just feels right seeing him in Peaky Blinders,” another praised.

Barry – who is best known for his work in Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin – will be starring on screen alongside Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, who is reprising the lead role of Tommy Shelby.

Peaky Blinders, which follows a Birmingham gangster family in the early 1900s, previously finished its six seasons run with the BBC in April 2022. Much to the delight of viewers, creator Steven Knight hinted at the time that a film adaptation of Peaky Blinders would be needed to conclude the franchise.

Many fan-favourites from the series, including Stephen Graham and Sophie Rundle, are reprising their roles for the movie. Meanwhile, actors Tim Roth and Rebecca Ferguson have also joined the cast as newcomers, alongside Barry Keoghan.

Netflix has yet to publicly announce an official title or premiere date for the Peaky Blinders film.