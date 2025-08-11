Netflix unveils final trailer for season two of Love Is Blind: UK

Netflix has released one final trailer for Love Is Blind: UK season two!

Last year, Netflix unveiled a new addition to their Love Is Blind franchise with the first season of Love Is Blind: UK, hosted by married TV stars Emma and Matt Willis.

The hit reality series, which first began in the US in 2020, follows a group of singletons who blind date each other through a wall in isolated ‘pods’.

From there, if a couple chooses to get engaged, they will have three weeks to merge their lives together, meet their families and plan their dream wedding. Then, at the altar, they can either say ‘I do’ and prove that love is blind, or say ‘no’ and walk away forever.

Now, ahead of its premiere later this week, Netflix has treated fans to one final trailer for the upcoming second season!

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to release a final look at season two, which can be viewed below.

“Meet the singles ready to risk it all for love,” Netflix teased in the trailer’s caption, which showcases a new batch of singletons meeting one another in the pods.

In the clips, one contestant can be heard saying: “True love can hit you like a train, and that’s what I’m looking for.”

Another admits: “When people first meet me, they think I’m a bit of a cow, which is probably why I’m still single.”

Following the release of the final trailer, many Love Is Blind: UK viewers have since been taking to social media to express their thoughts so far.

“Wednesday night is sorted!” one fan exclaimed.

“Excited to watch the show,” another praised.

“Here we freakin gooo!” a third viewer added.

Season two of Love Is Blind: UK will premiere with four episodes on August 13, followed by the next four episodes on August 20, and the final two episodes on August 27.

The show has also been renewed for a third season, which is expected to air next year.