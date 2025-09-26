Netflix teases first look at rom-com film with Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown has signed on to star in her first romantic-comedy!

In July of this year, it was announced that the Stranger Things actress and The Fabelmans actor Gabriel LaBelle had been cast in a new rom-com for Netflix, titled Just Picture It.

Millie is also serving as a producer on the film, along with her husband Jake Bongiovi, whom she tied the knot with last September.

Now, ahead of the release of the final season of Stranger Things later this year, Millie has chosen to treat fans to a first look at her next collaboration with Netflix.

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to release the first photo of Millie and Gabriel together in their new roles. The sweet snap showcases the duo on a beach at night, wearing swimwear.

“JUST PICTURE IT now in production,” Netflix penned alongside the image.

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram account, Millie uploaded a black-and-white video montage of herself and Gabriel in character, taking photos in a photobooth.

The end of the video also reveals the names of the pair’s characters, as the 21-year-old teased: “Meet Bea & Sam. We are in production”.

Per Netflix’s logline, Just Picture It will follow “two college students who are surprised when their phones glitch and start showing them pictures from 10 years in the future — featuring them as a happily married couple with kids.”

Following the initial teasers, many Netflix viewers have since taken to Instagram to express their first reactions.

“Can't wait to watch this movie,” one fan replied.

“Looking forward to this new project!” another commented.

“Millie’s gonna nail it,” a third viewer praised.

Netflix has also unveiled the supporting cast who will be joining Millie and Gabriel in the upcoming film, including The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Amrit Kaur, Frozen’s Idina Menzel, Deadpool 2’s Julian Dennison, XO, Kitty’s Anthony Keyvan, Honor Society’s Ben Jackson Walker, Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Brec Bassinger, and Justified’s Margo Martindale.

A release date for Just Picture It has yet to be determined.