Netflix shares two major updates on future of Love Is Blind: UK

Netflix has shared two huge updates on the future of Love Is Blind: UK!

Last August, the streaming service launched the first-ever UK season of Love Is Blind.

The reality show – which pairs singletons up in blind dates, with the hopes of getting engaged and tying the knot in a month – originated in the United States in 2020, but now has multiple spin-off shows around the world.

Following the hugely successful first season of Love Is Blind: UK, Netflix has confirmed that season two will be launching very soon, and that a third season has also been commissioned.

Earlier today, hosts and real-life married couple Emma and Matt Willis took to social media to share a video update on their plans for Love Is Blind: UK.

“Love Is Blind: UK S2 is coming to Netflix THIS SUMMER, but @mattjwillis and @emmawillisofficial have some big news for anyone out there looking for love,” Netflix teased in the video’s caption, before Emma and Matt went on to explain further.

“We have got two mega bits of news, right! First one is, season two is dropping this summer! It’s been a long, long wait,” Emma exclaimed alongside her husband.

“We know you guys have been counting down the days, too. So, in the meantime, we’ve got another little bit of news for you. Are you ready?” Matt hinted.

“Is there anybody out there that’s watching this single, ready to make the ultimate commitment? Who is bold and open-minded, ready to jump feet first into love? If so, if you tick all those boxes, then we want you, don’t we, Matt?” Emma explained.

“We do. Or, if someone you know ticks all those boxes, you can apply right now, it takes about three minutes to sign up… for season three, which is very, very exciting,” Matt revealed, before concluding: “Love could be waiting for you on the other side of a wall. It’s mad, but it works.”

Following the exciting news, many Love Is Blind: UK fans have been expressing their delight.

“OMG the UK version is the best!” one viewer commented.

“Finally!! I actually like the UK version better than the American version. I can’t wait to see the new season!!” another praised.