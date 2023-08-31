Netflix shares teaser of upcoming police drama Bodies

Calling all detectives!

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming police drama Bodies.

The thrilling show will air on the streaming platform on October 19 and we can’t wait to give it a watch!

The mysterious series is based on the mind-bending graphic novel written by Si Spencer.

Bodies is a ‘police procedural with a huge twist’, where four detectives in four different timelines, at four different crime scenes, find the body of the same victim.

The fast-paced trailer shows the different detectives in each of their own timelines as they discover the same body.

The clip ends with Elias Mannix, played by Stephen Graham, telling one of the officers, “I'm going to tell you everything. It's going to blow your mind”.

In its synopsis, Netflix stated, “When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate”.

“As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader, Elias Mannix, becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play?”.

“To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years”.

As well as starring Stephen Graham, the cast includes Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller.

The series was created and written by Paul Tomalin, with Danusia Samal credited as another co-writer.

Marco Kreuzpaintner and Haolu Wang served as directors of the highly-anticipated programme.

Many social media users shared their excitement over the first look at the series online.

One commenter penned, “This looks good”, while another wrote, “Looks brilliant”. “This is going to be incredible”, penned a third viewer.

Watch the teaser trailer below: