Netflix shares first trailer for new medical procedural ‘Pulse’

Netflix is about to release its first English-language medical drama!

In February of last year, the streaming giant announced that they were producing their first-ever medical procedural in English, titled Pulse.

Much like American classics such as Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Med and ER, medical drama Pulse will focus on the lives of the emergency services, with the new series being set in a hospital in Miami, Florida.

Now, ahead of its release date in just a few months’ time, Netflix has delighted fans by releasing the first trailer for Pulse, which can be viewed below:

The logline for Pulse reads: “As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended.”

It continues: “Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out.”

Credit: Jeff Neumann/Netflix

The logline adds: “The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.”

Alongside Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell, the series will also star the likes of One Day At a Time’s Justina Machado, Endeavour’s Jack Bannon, and Smile’s Jessie T. Usher.

Following the trailer’s release, many Netflix subscribers have been taking to social media to express their excitement so far.

“Definitely checking this out,” one fan penned on YouTube.

“Can’t wait to watch this,” another exclaimed.

“I love medical drama series, this should be interesting,” a third user agreed.

Pulse launches on Netflix on April 3.