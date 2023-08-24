Netflix shares first glimpse of Love Is Blind: UK and reveals hosts

We finally have our first glimpse at Love Is Blind: UK!

In February of this year, Netflix confirmed that it was taking its popular Love Is Blind series to the UK, giving singletons a chance to fall in love and get engaged, sight unseen.

The Love Is Blind franchise has been one of Netflix’s biggest reality hits, with successful versions in the United States, Japan and Brazil.

Now, we finally have our first look at the first series of Love Is Blind: UK!

Credit: Netflix

After recent speculation, the streaming giant has confirmed that husband and wife duo Emma Willis and Matt Willis will be presenting the British version of the show.

Taking to social media earlier today, Netflix released a brief teaser of Love Is Blind: UK, which showcases its new presenters going into the pods themselves.

“You’ve got a lovely voice,” Busted singer Matt teases his wife, as Emma replies beyond the wall: “It’s so bizarre!”

Introducing your hosts of Love Is Blind: UK… Welcome to the pods, Emma and Matt Willis!! Coming 2024. pic.twitter.com/3GXtDxKNuN — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 24, 2023

“I imagine if you’re coming in here for this purpose, you are prepped and you’ve probably been online dating for years, and you’re so sick to death,” the former Big Brother host continues.

“But do you know what it makes me realise? We haven’t been on a date for nearly 20 years, and I wouldn’t even know where to begin,” Emma exclaims, as the pair laugh without being able to see each other.

Credit: Netflix

This is not the first piece of Love Is Blind news that Netflix has revealed in recent days. Earlier this week, producers behind the series confirmed that the fourth season of the Love Is Blind: After The Altar reunion series is due to launch next Friday, September 1.

Season four’s reunion episodes will promptly be followed by the fifth season of Love Is Blind, which will premiere on Netflix on September 22.