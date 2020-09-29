Netflix share new teaser for The Crown season 4 with Diana

Fans of Netflix’s The Crown have been eagerly awaiting the release of the hotly anticipated fourth season, which will feature Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher and of course Princess Diana.

It seems Netflix have heard our cries and have released some new imagery from the upcoming season, which shows Thatcher and Lady Di in action. These unseen images give us a real insight into the nail-biting tension which is sure to be expected in this upcoming season.

The glitz and glamour continue to prevail in the stunning costumes worn by Emma Corrin, who plays Lady Diana Spencer in the fourth and fifth series, which are keeping in tune with the fashion style of the era.

The fourth season brings us into the late 1970s as Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

The historical drama series is set to return to our screens on November 15.