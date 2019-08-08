First-look: The Politician is going to be your next Netflix obsession

We are always looking for a new series to watch and Netflix is always there in our time of need.

We’ve been counting down the days until the launch of Ryan Murphy’s latest show The Politician.

Today Netflix released first look images of Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated 8 part comedy series The Politician.

The Politician launches on September 27 only on Netflix.

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, has known since age seven that he's going to be President of the United States. But first he'll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School.

To get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image. Full of comedy and sly satire, Ryan Murphy's The Politician offers a rare glimpse into just what it takes to make a politician.

The series regular stars include Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss, Rahne Jones, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer and Bob Balaban. Also starring Dylan McDermott, January Jones, David Corenswet, Judith Light and Bette Midler.

The Politician hits lands on Netflix on September 27.