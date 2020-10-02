Netflix share first look at the late Chadwick Boseman in his last film

Netflix have just shared a series of images of the late actor, Chadwick Boseman, in what will now be his last ever film role, due to be released on the streaming service on December 18.

The Black Panther actor, sadly passed away from colon cancer in August 2020, after suffering quietly from this devastating disease for several years. That is why these new images of his final performance are even more poignant today.

Credit: Netflix

Boseman stars alongside Academy Award winner Viola Davis, in Netflix’s Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Based on the play by August Wilson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society’s prejudices dictate their worth.

Credit: Netflix

Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey ( Viola Davis).

Credit: Netflix

Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music.

As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.

Credit: Netflix

Directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the film is produced by Fences Oscar nominees Denzel Washington and Todd Black. Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown co-star alongside Grammy winner Branford Marsalis’ score.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is set to be released on Netflix on December 18 2020.