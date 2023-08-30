Netflix reveals trailer & release for Jill Dando murder docuseries

If you’re a fan of true crime series, then we have some news for you!

Netflix has finally released a trailer and release date for one of its highly-anticipated new crime documentaries.

Who Killed Jill Dando? will follow the unsolved murder of British broadcaster Jill Dando, who was murdered on her doorstep 24 years ago.

You can watch the trailer for the series here:

On April 26, 1999, the BBC journalist and Crimewatch co-host was shot and killed with a single bullet outside her home in Fulham. Jill was just 37 years old at the time of her death.

A murder investigation was promptly launched, which ended up being the Metropolitan Police’s biggest murder inquiry at the time, as well as the country's largest criminal investigation since the infamous Yorkshire Ripper.

Despite the extensive investigation, Jill Dando’s case has never been solved, making it one of Britain’s biggest murder mysteries.

Now, almost 25 years after her horrific killing, Who Killed Jill Dando? will be taking a closer look into the case, and speaking to those who knew her best.

Over three episodes, viewers will be gripped by twists and turns, as everyone including Jill’s family, friends, fellow journalists, investigators and lawyers try to tackle the question of who killed her.

Who Killed Jill Dando? will be available to watch on Netflix next month, when it launches on Tuesday, September 26.