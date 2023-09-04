Netflix reveals THIS wedding will be in The Crown’s final season

The Crown fans, listen up!

We finally have confirmation of one of the biggest plot events that will be taking place in its final season.

This morning, Netflix confirmed that it would today be releasing hourly updates about some of its biggest titles.

Luckily for fans of The Crown, the hit royal dramatisation was included in Netflix’s coverage, and we have been given an additional glimpse into its sixth and final season.

Taking to social media, the streaming giant released a photo of pews in a church, with a booklet resting on one of them.

The small book reads: “Service of Prayer and Dedication Following the Marriage of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall”.

The latter half of the booklet then goes on to confirm the location as being St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, as well as the date – Saturday, April 9, 2005.

With this subtle photo, the producers behind The Crown have confirmed that the wedding ceremony of the then Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and his wife Camilla will be showcased in the final season of The Crown.

“After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year. We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season,” Netflix teased in their caption.

Very little is known about The Crown’s upcoming season, which stars Imelda Staunton as the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It has been previously confirmed that fans can expect a dramatisation of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales (Elizabeth Debicki), as well as the introduction of Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) as she starts dating Prince William (Ed McVey) at university.

The final season of The Crown is set to launch later this year, with fans hoping that it will stick to its usual airtime of November.