Netflix reveals release date for Emily Henry’s ‘People We Meet On Vacation’

We finally have a release date for the film adaptation of People We Meet on Vacation!

Last year, author Emily Henry confirmed that five of her most popular romance novels – Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, Book Lovers, Happy Place, and Funny Story – are all being adapted for either film or television.

Then, last August, Netflix announced that they are producing People We Meet on Vacation into a film, with My Lady Jane actress Emily Bader and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Tom Blyth taking on the lead roles of Poppy and Alex.

Now, almost a year later, the streaming giant has announced when viewers will be able to watch the highly-anticipated movie!

Earlier today, the team behind Netflix took to social media to release a brief teaser for the film, which features the voices of Bader and Blyth’s characters.

“Where does Alex Nilsen stand on travel? Love or hate?” Poppy asks, to which Alex replies: “I mean, I’ve never really travelled anywhere, but this morning, I saw this beautiful sunrise over this place that I’d never been before, and I wouldn’t have if everything had gone according to plan, so… love. I’m thinking love.”

In the caption of their teaser, Netflix went on to reveal the premiere date for People We Meet on Vacation.

“On vacation, you can be anyone you want. PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION, starring Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, premieres January 9,” they penned.

Following the exciting update, many Emily Henry fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions so far.

“Oh my god I’m so excited,” one viewer commented.

“January 9th is going to be the start of my summer break,” another joked.

“I AM SCREAMING AND CRYING AND DANCING,” a third fan exclaimed.

The logline for People We Meet on Vacation reads: “Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?”

Alongside Bader and Blyth, the cast will also feature The White Lotus’ Sarah Catherine Hook, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil, Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount, and Euphoria’s Lukas Gage.