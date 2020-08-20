Netflix reveals its star studded cast for new Pinocchio remake

Netflix announced the full cast list for their remake of Disney’s Pinocchio and it’s even better then what we were hoping for!

Oscar-winner, Guillermo del Toro, will write, produce and direct, along with Mark Gustafson of Fantastic Mr. Fox, with the animated musical due to be released in 2021. Acting newbie, Gregory Mann, is set to play the lead role, wooden puppet-turned real boy, Pinocchio.

However, the rest of the cast include some pretty well-known Hollywood names, including critically-acclaimed actor, Ewan McGregor, who will play the role of Jiminy Cricket, and David Bradley, known as Filch in Harry Potter, will play the puppet-maker, Geppetto.

Other cast members include Stranger Things star, Finn Wolfhard, Oscar-winner, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Walz and Cate Blanchett. Plus, The Batman’s John Turturro, Golden Globe winner Ron Perlman, Watchmen’s Tim Blake Nelson and Burn Gorman of Enola Holmes, are all a part of this star-studded cast.

According to Netflix, the remake is set during the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy. It’s a story of love and disobedience, as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.

“After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix,” del Toro said to Deadline. “We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat. We all love and practice animation with great passion and believe it to be the ideal medium to retell this classic story in a completely new way,” he remarked.

We can also relax knowing the musical’s score is in good hands, with Academy-Award winning composer, Alexandre Desplat running point.