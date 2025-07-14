Netflix reveals first trailer for new thriller starring Suranne Jones

We finally have a trailer for Netflix’s new political thriller!

Last month, Netflix released the first stills from their latest thrilling miniseries, titled Hostage.

The series stars Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones as the UK Prime Minister, who becomes entangled in a terrifying – and personal – threat with the French president (played by Before Sunrise’s Julie Delpy). Jones is also credited on the series as an executive producer, in her first-ever collaboration with Netflix.

Credit: Kevin Baker / Netflix

Now, ahead of its premiere next month, Netflix has finally released a teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated show!

Earlier today, the producers behind the streaming giant took to social media to release a brief trailer for Hostage, which can be viewed below.

In the trailer, Jones’ character discovers that her husband has been kidnapped, as she states: “They have weaponised my family. I will not be threatened. I will not negotiate. My loyalties are to this country. I will not allow it to be held to ransom.”

The official synopsis for Hostage reads: “When the British prime minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French president is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices.”

It continues: “Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?”

Alongside Jones and Delpy, the cast also includes Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’s Corey Mylchreest, Conclave’s Lucian Msamati, Braveheart’s James Cosmo, 24: Legacy’s Ashley Thomas, Say Nothing’s Martin McCann and Anatomy of a Fall’s Jehnny Beth.

Credit: Ollie Upton / Netflix

Following the first-look trailer, many Netflix viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“I will watch ANYTHING with Suranne in it,” one user praised.

“Ohhhhh this looks GOOD,” another exclaimed.

“I am sooo ready!!!” a third fan commented.

All five episodes of Hostage will debut on Netflix on August 21.