Netflix reveals first full trailer for Love Is Blind season five

Love Is Blind fans, we have some great news for you!

Netflix has finally shared a first look at the fifth season of its popular reality show.

Ahead of its premiere on September 22, the streaming giant has launched the first official trailer for Love Is Blind season five.



While we do not yet know who this season’s primary couples will be, the brief trailer already promises an abundance of romance, drama, love triangles and tension.

“When you love somebody, you don’t just leave without telling them anything,” one male contestant sighs during the trailer.

During another tense moment, a female Love Is Blind star promises: “No matter what, you fight for each other.”

The trailer also confirms the return of co-hosts (and real-life married couple) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, as they give singletons the chance to find love, sight unseen.

For those who are unfamiliar with the concept of Love Is Blind, a group of single men and women are separated by pods in which they cannot see each other. Using only their voices, they embark on multiple (and literal) blind dates in the hopes of falling in love and getting engaged.

Typically, the season will then continue to follow five engaged couples outside of the pods, as they return to normal life and try to mould together the most important aspects of their lives, including family, friends, careers, finances and living spaces.

One month after getting engaged, each couple will then walk down the aisle and will inevitably answer the show’s big question – is love blind?

We can’t wait to find out how this season’s couples fare in their quest for happiness!

The first four episodes of Love Is Blind season five will arrive on Netflix on Friday, September 22. The remaining six episodes will continue to drop weekly over the following three weeks.