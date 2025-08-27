Netflix reveals exciting first look at Kate Winslet’s directorial debut

Kate Winslet is making her debut as a director!

The Oscar winner is best known for giving phenomenal performances in hits such as Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Holiday and Mare of Easttown.

Now, for the first time in her professional career, Kate has turned to the director’s chair.

Netflix has confirmed that they have collaborated with the Hollywood star to produce an upcoming British drama, titled Goodbye June.

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to share a first look at the highly-anticipated movie, as well as its release date and cast ensemble.

“Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with GOODBYE JUNE, starring Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Kate Winslet, and Helen Mirren,” Netflix penned in their caption, along with four stills from the film.

As well as Kate taking on her own role in the film, the photos also showcase the 49-year-old managing the filming process as a director and producer.

In their caption, Netflix went on to announce that Goodbye June will be launching on the streamer this Christmas season.

Credit: Netflix

“Coming to Netflix 24 December,” they noted.

In their synopsis for Goodbye June, Netflix writes that the film “takes place just before Christmas”.

It continues: “An unexpected turn in their mother’s health thrusts four adult siblings and their exasperating father into chaos as they navigate messy family dynamics in the face of potential loss. But their quick-witted mother, June, orchestrates her decline on her own terms — with biting humor, blunt honesty, and a lot of love.”

The upcoming drama will also star The Office’s Stephen Merchant, Heartstopper’s Fisayo Akinade, Ted Lasso’s Jeremy Swift and Homeland’s Raza Jaffrey.

Credit: Netflix

Following Netflix’s update, many fans of Kate Winslet have since been taking to social media to express their delight so far.

“What a cast!!” one user exclaimed on Instagram.

“Why didn’t I know Kate Winslet was making her directorial debut?! I’m so excited,” another penned on X.

Goodbye June will premiere on Netflix this Christmas Eve.