Netflix reveals Ed Sheeran collab on upcoming Christmas film

Netflix has released an update on its upcoming Christmas film!

In June 2022, the streaming service announced that it was producing a brand-new animated festive film.

The movie, which is titled That Christmas, is based on a children’s book by legendary writer and director, Richard Curtis.

Netflix subsequently confirmed that Curtis – who is best known for his work on Notting Hill, About Time and Four Weddings and a Funeral – has written the screenplay for That Christmas, alongside Peter Souter.

Now, ahead of its release this Christmas, Netflix has announced that one of the world’s biggest music superstars has agreed to create an original song for the festive film.

Earlier today, the team took to social media to release a still from That Christmas, alongside a shot of Shape of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran.

“CHRISTMAS NEWS IN AUGUST: Ed Sheeran has written and recorded an original song for Richard Curtis’ upcoming Netflix film, That Christmas,” they wrote in their caption.

“‘Under The Tree’ features in the animated film starring Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Bill Nighy,” they continued.

At the end of their update, Netflix went on to reveal the release date for That Christmas, informing fans that it will be available to stream from December 6.

Following the exciting update, many Netflix subscribers have been taking to social media to express their thoughts.

“Dreams do come true, another Christmas song by my fave,” one fan gushed on Instagram.

Credit: Netflix

“An early Christmas present!” another exclaimed.

That Christmas will star Succession’s Brian Cox as the voice of Santa Claus himself. Meanwhile, Fiona Shaw will play Ms. Trapper, Jodie Whittaker will voice Mrs. Williams, and Bill Nighy will portray Bill, a trio of residents of a seaside town where “things turn upside down one Christmas.”

Speaking to TUDUM about the upcoming movie, Richard Curtis stated: “I hope it’s going to be a film that makes people happy — perhaps more than once. I hope it’ll remind people of the joy and complexity of Christmas, and some of the joys and comedy and heartbreak of childhood.”