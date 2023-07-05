Netflix reveal fourth season of Sex Education will be the last

Sex Education fans will be sad to hear that season four will be the last of the hit Netflix series.

Netflix announced the news today that the highly-anticipated fourth season will be the last, but it promises to see the residents of Moordale go out on a high.

Viewers will see a new season full of love, laughter, tears and friendship, as well as new and old relationships!

The creator, lead writer and executive producer, Laurie Nunn released a letter to Sex Education fans to say, “Writing this feels bittersweet, as we’ve decided he fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show”.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but as themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate”.

Laurie added, “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you”.

Fans of the show can look forward to watching the fourth season on September 21 of this year so we really don’t have long to wait!

The brilliant cast of Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings, will be returning to our screens.

In addition to the iconic cast members, new characters will be joining them including Schitt’s Creek star, Dan Levy, Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham, Somewhere Boy star Lisa McGrillis, Kamikaze’s Marie Reuther, actress and model Jodie Turner Smith and comedian Eshaan Akbar.

There will also be newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

In the fourth and final season, fans can expect to see Otis and Eric face their first day of Cavendish Sixth Form College following the closure of Moordale Secondary. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

Cavendish turns out to be a huge culture shock for all the Moordale students. They thought they were progressive but this new college is on another level. With daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal.

Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam wonders if mainstream education is for him.

Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…

You can watch the official teaser trailer below.