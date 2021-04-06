Netflix reveal 4 new cast members to join Bridgerton for season two

Season two of Bridgerton — our beloved new historical romance series on Netflix — is shaping up quite nicely! Netflix themselves have just confirmed the addition of four brand new cast members which will be joining the show this season.

As we already know, season two of Bridgerton will largely focus on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, as he takes on the marriage market in search of a bride. It was confirmed earlier this year that Sex Education star Simone Ashley was cast in the exciting new role of Kate Sharma, Anthony’s love interest and season two’s new leading lady.

Now Netflix have just announced that British Indian actress and newcomer Charithra Chandran will play the delightful Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister and the diamond of the season. Edwina is kind-natured and endlessly endearing. But while she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match.

Charithra Chandran

Meanwhile, English actress Shelley Conn (Liar) will be taking on the role of Mary Sharma, Edwina’s mother and Kate’s step-mother. As an Earl’s daughter whose marriage to a tradesman once embroiled her family in scandal, Lady Mary has now returned to London with her own daughters and is forced to endure the scrutiny of the ton yet again.

Shelley Conn

Next up we have Irish actor, Calam Lynch (Benediction) who will be playing Theo Sharpe. Theo is a hardworking printer's assistant. But he's not just a working class man, he's also an intellectual who fights for the rights for all.

Calam Lynch

The last new cast member to be announced was Merlin star Rupert Young, who is taking on the role of Jack. Jack is the newest member of the ‘Ton with high connections and a bit of a mystery. As Jack is a brand new character created for the TV series, not based off anyone in the books, we don’t know much more about him just yet.

Rupert Young

These exciting new developments come just a few days after it was announced that Regé-Jean Page will not be returning to Bridgerton to reprise his role as the beguiling Duke of Hastings. Lady Wistledown confirmed the distressing news herself in a letter which was shared to Bridgerton’s social media accounts.

“Dearest Readers, While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the letter read.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

It has also been confirmed that production for season two of Bridgerton is due to pick up in the springtime this year, right about now, with a release date still to be announced.