Netflix releases trailer for Wednesday season 2 & shares release date

We finally have a first look at Wednesday season two!

The record-breaking Netflix series initially premiered in November 2022, and managed to score 341.23M hours viewed in its first week alone.

The series, which follows beloved The Addams Family character Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) as she navigates life at Nevermore Academy, was subsequently renewed for a second season in January 2023.

Credit: Netflix

Now, almost three years after it first debuted, Netflix has finally treated fans to their first teaser trailer for Wednesday’s second season, as well as information about its release date!

Earlier today, the team behind Netflix took to social media to unveil their first trailer for season two, which can be viewed below.

At the end of the trailer, the streaming service goes on to confirm that Wednesday will be returning in two parts. Part 1 of season two will be released on August 6, while Part 2 will premiere one month later, on September 3.

In their official logline for the second season of Wednesday, Netflix state: “Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.”

They add: “Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

In terms of casting, Jenna Ortega will be returning to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordoñez have all been promoted to series regulars as the rest of the Addams family.

Credit: Netflix

Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi, Joanna Lumley, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor have been confirmed as guest stars, while popstar Lady Gaga continues to be heavily rumoured as a cameo appearance.

Many Wednesday viewers have since been expressing their opinions on the teaser, with one Instagram user writing: “Omg!!! I'M SCREAMING!!! I love it.”

“The way that I've been sat for Season 2 since Season 1 ended I AM BUZZING,” another exclaimed.

Wednesday returns to Netflix on August 6.