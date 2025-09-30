Netflix releases trailer for Emily Henry’s ‘People We Meet On Vacation’

We finally have a trailer for People We Meet On Vacation!

In 2024, author Emily Henry announced that five of her most popular romance novels – Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, Book Lovers, Happy Place, and Funny Story – are all being adapted for either film or television.

Last August, Netflix confirmed that they have turned People We Meet on Vacation into a film, with My Lady Jane actress Emily Bader and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Tom Blyth taking on the lead roles of Poppy and Alex.

Now, ahead of the film’s release date in January, Netflix has treated fans to the first trailer for the long-awaited adaptation.

Earlier today, the producers behind Netflix took to social media to share the first teaser trailer for People We Meet On Vacation, which can be viewed below.

The trailer showcases Poppy awkwardly bumping into her long-time friend Alex at an airport baggage claim. The pair later embark on a travel adventure together, whilst trying to avoid their blossoming feelings for one another.

In their logline for People We Meet On Vacation, Netflix teases: “Every summer for nearly a decade, free-spirited Poppy and buttoned-up Alex embark on a travel adventure, but after years of not speaking, one fateful trip brings them back together to confront their unspoken feelings for one another.”

Alongside Bader and Blyth, the cast will also feature The White Lotus’ Sarah Catherine Hook, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil, Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount, and Euphoria’s Lukas Gage.

Following the first trailer’s release, many fans of Emily Henry’s novels have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Words cannot describe how excited I am to see Poppy and Alex on my screen in January,” one follower exclaimed.

“THEIR CHEMISTRY IS ALREADY OFF THE CHARTS,” another teased.

“Thank you Emily Henry for saving the rom com genre,” a third fan added.

People We Meet On Vacation will arrive on Netflix on January 9.