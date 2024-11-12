Netflix releases official trailer for new Christmas thriller Carry-On

A new festive thriller is being released just in time for Christmas!

Netflix has unveiled a first look at their brand-new Christmas thriller, titled Carry-On.

Ahead of its launch on the streaming platform next month, the team behind Carry-On have treated viewers to its official trailer, which can be viewed below:

Carry-On is set on Christmas Eve and stars Rocketman actor Taron Egerton as Ethan, a young security worker at Los Angeles airport who is forced into a life-threatening situation when he is blackmailed by a mysterious, threatening caller.

Descendants actress Sofia Carson will star alongside Egerton as Nora, Ethan’s girlfriend who also works in the airport.

Meanwhile, The Harder They Fall’s Danielle Deadwyler will play Elena, a police officer tasked with diffusing the security alert, and Arrested Development’s Jason Bateman will star as the blackmailer who is threatening Ethan.

The official synopsis for the upcoming Netflix film reads: “A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight."

Credit: Netflix

Following the trailer’s release, many Netflix viewers have since been taking to social media to express their thoughts on Carry-On so far.

“Ohhhh this is gonna be good!!!” one fan praised on Instagram.

“Now this is what I call a Christmas movie,” another commented.

“Jason Bateman as the antagonist? SOLD,” a third fan teased.

Credit: Netflix

Carry-On is just the latest in a string on festive films that Netflix will be releasing ahead of the Christmas period. Later this month, the streaming giant will be launching two holiday rom-coms.

On November 13, Mean Girls’ Lacey Chabert will star in Hot Frosty, which tells the tale of a heartbroken widow who magically brings her new snowman creation to life.

Then, on November 27, Lacey’s Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan will feature in Our Little Secret, which sees two exes accidentally spending Christmas together when they realise their respective current partners are siblings.

Carry-On will debut on Netflix on December 13.