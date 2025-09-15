Netflix releases official trailer for Love Is Blind season nine

We finally have a first look at the new season of Love Is Blind!

The hit Netflix reality show has been premiering in the United States since 2020, and has now expanded into production in several other countries, including the UK, France, Italy, Argentina, Mexico, Japan and Sweden.

The show focuses on a group of singletons who date each other in blind ‘pods’ for several days, before deciding if they want to get engaged. Once engaged, they will then be able to see their partner for the first time.

The couples then have three weeks to plan their weddings, meet their loved ones and merge their lives together, before deciding if they will say ‘I do’ at the altar.

Ahead of the return of the American version of Love Is Blind next month, viewers have been treated to a trailer!

Earlier today, the team behind Netflix took to social media to release the official trailer for Love Is Blind season nine, which can be viewed above.

The trailer confirms that this season will be based in Denver, Colorado, and promises plenty of drama for viewers.

“I wouldn’t have given him a chance in the outside world, but in here, I feel so comfortable,” one contestant admits, while another states: “If you say ‘I love you’ to two separate people, that’s not love.”

“She’s gaslighting you,” another exclaims, before another contestant confesses: “He really had me convinced that he was going to be my husband.”

Netflix wrote in the trailer’s caption: “LOVE IS BLIND… unless you’re blindsided. The pods officially open in DENVER on October 1!”

Following the trailer’s release, many Love Is Blind fans have since been giving their reactions so far.

“Tears are flowing,” one viewer predicted.

“Oh honey we’re sat,” another praised.

Season nine of Love Is Blind will premiere on Netflix with six episodes on October 1, followed by three episodes on October 8, two episodes on October 15, and the finale on October 22.