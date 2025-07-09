Netflix releases official full trailer for Wednesday season two

We finally have a full trailer for Wednesday season two!

The record-breaking Netflix series first debuted in November 2022, and managed to score 341.23M hours viewed in its first week alone.

The series, which follows beloved The Addams Family’s Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) as she navigates boarding school life at Nevermore Academy, was subsequently renewed for a second season in January 2023.

Now, ahead of its return next month, fans have been treated to a full-length trailer for Wednesday season two!

Earlier today, the producers behind Netflix took to social media to release the official trailer for Wednesday’s second season, which can be viewed below.

Jenna Ortega will be reprising her role as Wednesday Addams, along with returning cast members Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen and Emma Myers.

The cast will also be welcoming plenty of newcomers this season, including Joanna Lumley, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, and a special appearance by Grammy winner and actress Lady Gaga.

While the plot of season two has been kept tightly under wraps by Netflix, a synopsis has been unveiled to give fans a brief insight.

The logline reads: “Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await.”

It continues: “Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

Following the trailer’s release, many Wednesday viewers have been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Excitement is at its peak!” one fan praised.

“Counting down the days,” another exclaimed.

“Ahh the suffer to wait till August is becoming difficult,” a third viewer commented.

Wednesday season two will premiere in two parts, with Part 1 dropping on August 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3.