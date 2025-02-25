Netflix releases new trailer for fifth and final season of ‘You’

Netflix has treated us to a brand new trailer for You!

Back in March 2023, Netflix announced that their hit thriller series You had been renewed for a fifth and final season. The show will be returning to its New York roots for its final outing, and viewers will finally get to find out if serial killer Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) will be getting any comeuppance for his crimes.

Now, ahead of You's final premiere this April, the streaming giant has released a new trailer for the upcoming season!

Netflix recently took to social media to share the brief teaser trailer, which can be viewed below:

The trailer showcases murderous Joe helping his new partner Kate (played by Charlotte Ritchie) get ready to attend a formal event.

In his inner monologue, Joe states: “Love tests us. I’ve been tested more than most. This is the last time.”

Netflix later teased in the trailer’s caption: “Well, well, well, if it isn’t the luckiest guy in New York? Joe Goldberg returns for the fifth and final season of YOU, 24 April.”

Following the trailer’s release, many fans of You have been taking to social media to express their excitement.

“Looking forward to the new season,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Sooo ready for this!!!!!” another commented.

“CAN IT BE APRIL 24TH ALREADY?!” a third fan exclaimed.

Alongside Joe and Kate, viewers will get to meet Kate’s extended family in season five, as The Flight Attendant’s Griffin Matthews has joined the cast as Kate’s brother, Teddy.

Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp will star as Kate’s identical twin sisters, Raegan and Maddie. The Handmaid’s Tale’s Madeline Brewer will also be appearing as Bronte, a young playwright who connects with Joe when she gets a job at his bookstore.

The final season of You arrives on Netflix on April 24.