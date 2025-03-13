Netflix releases launch date and trailer for Black Mirror season 7

We finally have a first look at season seven of Black Mirror!

Back in September of last year, Netflix confirmed that their dystopian anthology series, Black Mirror, would be returning to our screens in 2025 with six new episodes.

Now, fans of the groundbreaking series, originally created by Charlie Brooker, have been treated to a full-length trailer and a release date for season seven!

Earlier today, the team behind Netflix took to social media to release the first official trailer for Black Mirror’s next season, which can be viewed below:

As expected, Netflix has chosen to give away very little about the plot of each Black Mirror episode. Instead, the streamer’s logline simply reads: “Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series will return on 10 April, 2025 with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister.”

The star-studded lineup for Black Mirror has also been completed, with 27 big names joining the show for this year’s season. Season seven will feature appearances by the likes of Bridesmaids’ Chris O’Dowd, Parks & Recreation’s Rashida Jones, Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi, The Crown’s Emma Corrin, The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti and Crazy Rich Asians’ Awkwafina.

Credit: Netflix

Following the trailer’s release, many Black Mirror fans have been taking to Instagram to express their excitement for the highly-anticipated season.

“WE ARE SOOO BACK,” one viewer exclaimed.

“The USS Callister returns!” another praised.

“Excited to watch this,” a third fan added.

Credit: Netflix

Last year, Charlie Brooker spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and reflected on producing Black Mirror’s first-ever sequel to a previous episode.

In his interview, the 54-year-old teased that the sequel episode went through “various iterations”, but that he is “delighted” to have made it happen.

“We continue the story from where we left off. And there are some new characters as well. There is new stuff to do with where they’ve now ended up versus where they were,” he added.

The seventh season of Black Mirror will premiere on Netflix on April 10.