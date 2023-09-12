Netflix releases highly-anticipated Sex Education season 4 trailer

Season four of Sex Education will soon be landing on Netflix.

While we wait for the fourth and final season of this comedy drama, Netflix has finally released the trailer for the highly anticipated fourth chapter of the show.

The trailer teases a host of new chapters in the lives of fan-favourite characters including personal growth, new friendships and difficult relationships.

We see Otis and Maeve trying to make long-distance work while she’s in America for her studies, as well as the students returning to Cavendish College.

The trailer also confirms Jakub has left Jean as she’s seen juggling life with a newborn, and while attending a mum and baby group, she admits, “My partner left because he’s not the father”.

While Otis is trying to sort out multiple aspects of his life between opening a new clinic and working on friendships, his relationship with his mum seems strained since the birth of his new sibling.

During an emotional snippet, Otis explains, “I know it’s been hard, but I still need a mum!”.

The trailer ends with Otis waiting for someone with a bunch of flowers in his hands, but are they for Maeve? We’ll have to wait until September 21 to find out.

After announcing the fourth season of the hit show, Netflix revealed viewers will see Otis and Eric face their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College following the closure of Moordale Secondary. While Eric is hoping they won’t be losers in their new school, Otis is worried about setting up his new clinic.

“But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!”.

“Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”.

Netflix revealed the upcoming season will consist of eight new episodes, including a bumper series finale running to 83 minutes.

Watch the trailer below: