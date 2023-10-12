Netflix releases full trailer for upcoming mystery thriller Bodies

Netflix has released the full trailer for the highly-anticipated limited series Bodies.

Bodies is based on the mind-bending graphic novel written by Si Spencer with the same title, and is a must-watch for any thrill-lovers.

This series follows four detectives in four different timelines, at four different crime scenes, where they all end up discovering the body of the same victim.

The trailer shows the detectives as they discover the body with the present-day officer diving deeper into the mystery until she discovers her victim’s body has been found before- in 1890, 1941 and will also be found again in 2053.

Stephen Graham, playing the role of Elias Mannix, tells the detective, “The body is from the past, present and the future… It’s hard to grasp, isn't it?”.

“But I’m going to tell you everything. It’s going to blow your mind”, he reveals, as she exclaims, "It can't be".

The intruiging message, “Follow the truth, wherever, whenever, it leads”, flashes on-screen before the trailer ends.

Netflix's synopsis of the upcoming series explains, “When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate”.

“As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader, Elias Mannix, becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play?”.

“To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years”.

Bodies stars Stephen Graham, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller.

This fast-paced series is landing on Netflix on October 19.

Check out the full trailer below: