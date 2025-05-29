Netflix releases first trailer for The Thursday Murder Club movie

We finally have our first trailer for the upcoming Thursday Murder Club film!

In 2020, The Thursday Murder Club author Richard Osman announced that Steven Spielberg’s production company – Amblin Entertainment – had acquired the rights to turn the first book in his series into a film.

Then, last year, Netflix confirmed that they had cast four acclaimed stars in the movie’s leading roles. Helen Mirren has taken on the character of Elizabeth, alongside Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim, Celia Imrie as Joyce, and Pierce Brosnan as Ron.

Now, ahead of its premiere in August, Netflix has released the long-awaited first trailer for The Thursday Murder Club film!

Earlier today, the team behind the streaming giant took to social media to unveil the first teaser trailer, which can be viewed below.

Following the trailer’s release, many fans of the original book series have been taking to Instagram to express their excitement so far.

“This looks wonderful,” one viewer exclaimed.

“I have high hopes for it,” another praised.

“Beyond excited for this!!” a third fan commented.

Per Netflix’s logline, The Thursday Murder Club follows “four irrepressible retirees” who enjoy “solving cold case murders for fun.”

Credit: Netflix

Netflix adds: “When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.”

The adaptation – which has been directed by Harry Potter and Home Alone’s Chris Columbus – will also star the likes of Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Jonathan Pryce and Tom Ellis.

The Thursday Murder Club will debut on Netflix on August 28.