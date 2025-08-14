Netflix releases first trailer for part 2 of Wednesday season two

We finally have a first look at the rest of Wednesday season two!

Last week, fans of the hit Netflix series were thrilled when the second season of Wednesday arrived, almost three years after the show’s initial debut.

From director Tim Burton, the show follows The Addams Family's Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega), as she is sent off to boarding school at Nevermore Academy.

In April of this year, Netflix revealed that they would be releasing Wednesday’s second season in two parts, premiering one month apart. Now, ahead of the release of Part 2, fans have been treated to a first-look trailer!

Earlier today, the team at Netflix took to social media to upload their first teaser trailer, which can be viewed below.

Along with a few hints about the upcoming plot, the trailer confirms that Gwendoline Christie will be reprising her role as Principal Weems. The voice of Lady Gaga can also be heard at the end of the teaser, after an earlier announcement that the Grammy winner would be taking on a role in season two.

“Some secrets refuse to stay buried. Wednesday, part 2 returns September 3rd on Netflix,” the streaming giant teased in the trailer’s caption.

Following the exciting first look at the remainder of season two, many Wednesday fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions so far.

“This is just pure torture… September 3, hurry up!” one viewer commented.

“Could not be more excited to see who Lady Gaga plays,” another exclaimed.

“Principal Weems is back?! I’ve missed her,” a third fan praised.

The official logline for season two reads: “Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.”

The synopsis adds: “Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

Part 2 of the second season of Wednesday will arrive on Netflix on September 3.