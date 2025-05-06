Netflix releases first teaser trailer for final season of Squid Game

The final season of Squid Game is on its way!

In August of last year, ahead of the release of season two, Netflix announced that they had commissioned a third season of Squid Game. However, they also confirmed that season three of the record-breaking Korean thriller would be its last.

Now, following the launch of season two on December 26, Netflix has finally treated fans to a first-look trailer for the final season!

Last night, the producers behind the streaming giant took to social media to upload the first teaser for Squid Game's season three:

The return of Squid Game will pick up right after season two’s cliffhanger, with Netflix teasing in their caption: “It’s time to play the final games.”

The official logline for the final season reads: “A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet. But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve.”

The synopsis adds: “With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?”

Hwang Dong-hyuk has returned to Squid Game as its director, writer, and producer. The cast of season three includes the likes of Lee Jung-jae, Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul, and also features a special appearance by Park Hee-soon.

The final season of Squid Game will premiere on Netflix on June 27.