Netflix releases first look trailer for Emily In Paris season four

We finally have a trailer for Emily In Paris season four!

In May of this year, Netflix announced that the fourth season of the hit show will be arriving in two parts, beginning on August 15.

Now, ahead of its premiere next month, the streaming giant has released a trailer for Emily In Paris season four! The trailer can be viewed below:

In its official logline for the upcoming season of Emily In Paris, Netflix teases: “After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.”

It continues: “At work, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigate personnel shakeups.”

Netflix adds: “Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

The highly-anticipated season will also be introducing viewers to several new characters. Giorgio Barbieri, a long-time friend of Sylvie, will be played by My Best Friend’s Wedding alum Rupert Everett.

Meanwhile, Eugenio Franceschini will also be joining the cast as Marcello, and Anna Galiena will play his mother Antonia.

Thalia Besson will star as Genevieve, a woman who will “complicate” Emily's life professionally and personally, while Raoul Bova will round out the cast as Giancarlo, Sylvie's former film professor.

Part 1 of Emily In Paris’ fourth season will arrive on Netflix on August 15. Part 2 will then drop one month later, with the next batch of episodes premiering on September 12.