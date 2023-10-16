Netflix releases first look images of The Crown Season 6

Calling all fans of The Crown!

To brighten up this gloomy Monday, Netflix has released first look images from Part 1 of the final season of The Crown.

Part 1 of the sixth season of the hit show debuts on Netflix on November 16. This first half of the season will consist of four episodes, and will depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before the fateful car journey that tragically took her life.

Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the role of Princess Diana, opened up about starring in the show, revealing, “I think it's a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days”.

“I really just trusted in Peter's emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow. It's his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it's devastating and it's fraught and we can never know”.

Imelda Staunton, who acts as Queen Elizabeth II, also spoke about understanding her character more in her second season with the role.

She said, “I've been living with her for a long time so, if anything, I felt more comfortable this time. I love her stillness and her ability to not be thrown by everything that must have constantly – throughout her whole life – gone on around her”.

Dominic West, known for playing the role of Prince Charles, revealed, “I think he's got real sadness to him and real compassion and what's great about The Crown is that you see these public figures in private”.

“I suspect in private he's quite emotional, well that's the way I played him anyway… I think, hopefully, what comes out is compassionate but relatively well balanced”.

“I talked to a lot of people who have met him because he's met a lot of people, he's met probably more than anyone except the Queen and Prince Philip. Almost everyone has extremely warm, kind things to say about him”.

Playing Mohamed Al Fayed, Salim Daw, shared his enthusiasm for playing the role by saying, “I adore this character. I love him so much and I enjoy portraying him because I love him”.

“In this series, he is so human and he's so colourful. He's hard sometimes, very hard, funny, like a child – with his son he's sometimes very, very hard but he has plenty of love for his son and the audience will see that and will feel exactly what I'm talking about”.

While Part 1 will show the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed grow, viewers will also see Prince William trying to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death, while the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion in Part 2 of season 6.

As the Queen reaches her Golden Jubilee, she reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.

The Crown season 6 Part 2 will air on Netflix on December 14.