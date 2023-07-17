Netflix releases first look at new Heartstopper characters

Heartstopper fans will be delighted to see that Netflix has shared an insight into the highly-anticipated second season.

There’s not long to wait for Heartstopper Season 2 to grace our screens as it will be coming to Netflix on Thursday, August 3.

Until then, Netflix has treated Heartstopper fans to a first look at some of the new characters joining the wonderful cast, as well as a sneak peek at some still shots of our favourites stars from the show.

Credit: Heartstopper Instagram

Sharing the photos to social media, Netflix wrote, “Some brand new heartstopper s2 pics just dropped, including your first look at some new characters!”.

Some of the new cast members pictured in the snaps include new friends of Elle’s, Bel Priestley, who will play Naomi, and Ash Self, who will star as Felix.

Nick’s dad, Stephane, is also shown in the first look pictures and is played by French actor Thibault de Montalembert.

Credit: Heartstopper Instagram

Other new characters to the hit series include Leila Khan as Higgs student Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton who will play Nick’s older brother David Nelson, Nima Taleghani as Truham teacher Mr. Farouk and Bradley Riches who is returning as Truham student James McEwan.

The comments section of the post was soon flooded with excited messages from fans awaiting the new season.

One fan said, “Oh my gosh. i cant wait to see these artists completely melt my heart”.

Credit: Heartstopper Instagram

“AHHHHH! I CANT BELIEVE ITS ACTUALLY HAPPENING! SEASON 2 IS COMING!”, penned a second commenter.

A third viewers added, “So excited I can’t wait”.

After this insight into the new characters on set, August 3 can’t come soon enough!