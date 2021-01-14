Netflix release the trailer for ‘To All The Boys: Always And Forever’

Netflix have just dropped the trailer for the third instalment in the Lara Jean saga, To All The Boys: Always And Forever, and let’s just say it’s an emotional rollercoaster!

Naturally, fans are completely freaking out about the trailer and we can’t blame them.

The trailer opens with high school sweethearts, Lara Jean and Peter facetiming each other from across the world, while Lara Jean and her sisters are vacationing in Korea.

As the trailer continues we see their adorable relationship go through many more ups and downs, as the pair enter their final year of high school, and start to plan for their future.

As this series comes to an end though, we're left wondering, will these two be able to go the distance or will they be forced to go their separate ways?

Noah Centino and Lana Condor are returning as teenaged lovers, Lara and Peter for the final film in the trilogy, To All The Boys: Always And Forever, along with Anna Cathcart as Kitty and Janel Parrish as Margot, Lara Jean’s sisters, Madeleine Arthur as Chris, L.J’s bestie and Jordan Fisher as the former love interest, John Ambrose McClaren.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever will air on Netflix on February 12, 2021; just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Watch the full trailer below: