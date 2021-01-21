Netflix release exciting details about season two of Bridgerton

Netlix have just released a very interesting letter on behalf of Lady Wistledown, all about what's in store for the Bridgertons in season two, and we're on the edge of our seats!

"The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you:

Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.

The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.

However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.

Yours Truly,

Lady Whistledown"

That's right Bridgerton fans — not only have they confirmed that a season two is on the way (as if there was any doubt of that), but Netflix have also revealed that production will be starting imminently, this spring.

They've also illuded to the plot of season two which will largely focus on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, as he meets his match and begins his very own love story.

For those that don't know, Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

Taking the world by storm in recent weeks, Bridgerton which is created by the Shondaland production company, has become quite a phenomenon and has been watched by 63 million households in its first month, making it the fifth largest Netlix original series launch of all time.

While there's no release date in sight for season two just yet, we're hoping they keep to their original launch date, which brought us season one on Christmas Day.