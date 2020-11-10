Netflix release enchanting new trailer for The Princess Switch 2

Netflix have just released the enchanting new trailer for their family-friendly romantic-comedy, The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, and we’re a little bit in love.

This magical new Christmas film starring Vanessa Hudgens, is a sequel to the 2018 original which followed an elegant royal, Princess Margaret and Stacey, a regular gal from Chicago, two strangely identical women who decide to switch places in the run-up to Christmas, and end up falling for each other’s beaus.

The Princess Switch 2 is due to land on Netflix on November 19, just in time for the festive season. What can we expect from this darling sequel? Well, this time we’re picking up just after where the first film left off.

However, while Princess Stacey and Prince Edward are still as happy and in love as ever, Princess Margaret and Kevin could never really make the long-distance thing work. Determined to prove the two are destined to be together, Stacey brings Kevin along to Margaret’s coronation, so that they can finally spend some quality time together.

Of course, with all of Margaret’s obligations and responsibilities getting in the way of her man-time, there really is only one solution — another princess switch!

Enter Princess Fiona, Margaret’s feisty, party-girl cousin (also played by Vanessa Hudgens) who’s dead-set on adding a little bit of chaos into the mix.

Check out the full trailer for The Princess Switch 2:Switched Again, here: