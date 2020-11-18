Netflix release chilling trailer for ‘Pieces Of A Woman’

Netflix have released the harrowing trailer for their new film, Pieces Of A Woman, which stars Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf, due to hit the streaming service on January 7, 2021.

Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy.

Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with Sean and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court.

From the chilling trailer we can see that both Vanessa and Shia do an exceptional job at reflecting the true horror and pain one feels when losing a child. While this might have been a difficult story to tell, and one which may even be difficult to watch, it is a story worth telling.

Pieces Of A Woman is a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.

The film was directed by Kornél Mundruczó, written by Kata Wéber, and executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

Check out the full trailer here;