Netflix just released a teaser trailer for series three of The Crown

Netflix just revealed the release date for series three of The Crown and we are counting down the days. The third instalment of the drama series airs on Netflix on November 17, 2019.

To announce the news we’ve all been waiting for, Netflix posted a short clip of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and we’ve got chills.

In the video, the monarch simply walks past the camera and looks at the camera but it is bound to give you goosebumps.

Last month, Tobias Menzies, who will play Prince Philip, spilled that the series would return in November.

He spilled the beans during an interview on Jo Good’s BBC Show.

"We shot season three and that starts in November," he told the broadcaster.

We only have over three months to wait until the third instalment of the drama series airs.

It has been confirmed that the upcoming season will focus on Princess Margaret’s troubled love life, as it follows the breakdown of her marriage to Antony ‘Tony’ Armstrong-Jones'. We will also be introduced to Camilla Parker Bowles in season three.

There will also be a huge focus on the life of Prince Charles, including his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles this season.

Call The Midwife’s Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Parker Bowles and Josh O’ Connor will play Prince Charles.

The show recently revealed that they had cast Princess Diana.

It was announced that Emma Corrin will play Lady Diana Spencer in series four of The Crown.

Commenting on the major role, the actress gushed: “I have been glued to the show and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal.

All we can say is hurry up, November 17.