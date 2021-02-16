Netflix have cast their new leading lady for Bridgerton season two

Exciting news Bridgerton fans — Netflix have cast their leading lady for season two of Bridgerton, and we couldn’t be more delighted with their choice!

Netflix revealed just last month that it would be continuing for a second season, with production due to begin this spring. However, they also hinted that this next season will largely focus on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, as he explores his own love story.

Of course no great love story would be complete though, without a wonderful leading lady, which is what we can expect from a Miss Kate Sharma, who will be played by British actress Simone Ashley.

Simone is most known for her role as Olivia in the widely popular series Sex Education. When describing Simone’s new character on Bridgerton, Netflix explained, “Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools – Anthony Bridgerton very much included.”

We absolutely loved the diversity aspect of this captivating new series, which was seen in season one, and continues in season two, as Netflix cast a wide selection of actors and actresses with various ethnicities and skin colours — something you would never normally see in a period piece.

As fans of the scandalous new series will know, the show is actually based on a very popular series of novels, written by Julia Quinn, which tend to be a lot more historically accurate.

For instance, Kate Sharma — Sharma being a Brahmin Hindu surname in India and Nepalis — is actually named Kate Sheffield in the book, with no mention of any people of colour throughout the novels.

While there’s no release date for season two of Bridgerton just yet, we’re assuming that they’ll stick to their original release date for season one, which launched onto the streaming platform on December 25.