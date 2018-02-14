Netflix has the ultimate line-up for the perfect Galentine’s Night in

So, if you haven't noticed already, Valentine's Day is officially upon us, and as happy couples continue to declare their for each other all over social media, we're preparing for a movie night with the real loves of our lives – our girl gang.

Sound like your kind of night? Gather your closest lady loves, fill the snack bowls and settle in for a night of laughing, crying and good old fashion girl power – after all isn't that what Galentine's is all about?

Netflix has tonnes of movies for you to binge on, so what are are you waiting for?

Magic Mike XXL

It's been three years since Mike Lane's (Channing Tatum) retirement from stripping, but the former dancer misses the excitement and feeling of being on stage. Most of all, though, he misses the best friends that he ever had, the crew known as the Kings of Tampa. Opportunity comes knocking when the guys look him up as they travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for a stripper convention. With the promise of outrageous fun, a reinvigorated Mike can't resist the chance to join in and take it off again.

Topless Channing Tatum? – Say no more.

Bring It On: All or Nothing

When her father gets laid off, prom queen shoo-in Britney Allen (Hayden Panettiere) has to drop out and transfer to her ritzy high school's underfunded crosstown rival. At her new school, Britney is recruited for the cheerleading squad by its tough captain, Camille (Solange Knowles). As Britney struggles to win the respect of her new peers, they prepare to face off against the squad at her old school for a chance to dance back-up for Rihanna (Rihanna) in her next music video.

Bounus points if you attempt the cheer routines.

Bridesmaids

Annie (Kristen Wiig), is a maid of honour whose life unravels as she leads her best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph), and a group of colourful bridesmaids (Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper) on a wild ride down the road to matrimony. Annie's life is a mess. But when she finds out her lifetime best friend is engaged, she simply must serve as Lillian's maid of honour. Though lovelorn and broke, Annie bluffs her way through the expensive and bizarre rituals. With one chance to get it perfect, she'll show Lillian and her bridesmaids just how far you'll go for someone you love.

A guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Mamma Mia

Donna (Meryl Streep), an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, is preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother's past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.

Brush up on your ABBA before the sequel drops later this year.

The Breakfast Club

Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal (Paul Gleason). The disparate group includes rebel John (Judd Nelson), princess Claire (Molly Ringwald), outcast Allison (Ally Sheedy), brainy Brian (Anthony Michael Hall) and Andrew (Emilio Estevez), the jock. Each has a chance to tell his or her story, making the others see them a little differently — and when the day ends, they question whether school will ever be the same.

The ultimate throwback!

Sisters

When their parents decide to sell their home, siblings Maura (Amy Poehler) and Kate (Tina Fey) learn that they have one weekend to clean out the junk from their old bedroom. Unhappy with the news, the recently divorced Maura and her hotheaded sister make plans to throw one final bash to recapture their glory days with their former classmates. As the raging party begins to spiral out of control, the gals soon realise that there may not be a house left once the dust settles.

Always a good time!