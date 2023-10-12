Netflix finally unveils first trailer for Selling Sunset season 7

We finally have a trailer for Selling Sunset’s upcoming season!

Last week, Netflix confirmed that the seventh season of the hit reality show would be arriving on our screens next month.

Now, after that exciting news, the streaming giant has treated us to the first trailer for the brand-new episodes!

Taking to social media earlier today, the producers behind Selling Sunset revealed this juicy teaser:

Alongside the usual glamorous properties and real estate action, the trailer confirms that fans can also expect a significant dose of drama.

In particular, the teaser showcases Chrishell Stause sitting down to have a tense discussion with Marie-Lou Nurk – the new partner of Chrishell's ex-boyfriend and current boss, Jason Oppenheim. Chrishell and Jason previously dated for several months back in 2021, before he moved on with Marie-Lou in the summer of 2022.

In the clip, Marie-Lou tells Chrishell that she’s convinced that the latter is still harbouring feelings for her ex.

Credit: Netflix

“I just feel like maybe there’s feelings left,” Marie-Lou argues.

“I’m losing brain cells on this conversation,” Chrishell responds, before leaving the table.

Although Jason and Marie-Lou are no longer together after calling time on their romance in May, fans can still expect to see plenty of drama as the tension between the trio continues in the upcoming season.

Credit: Netflix

The arrival of the Selling Sunset trailer comes amid further discussions behind-the-scenes, as Heather Rae El Moussa hinted she is upset that she was not asked to be prominently featured in season seven.

“Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back,” the 36-year-old stated to E! News in March, referring to the birth of her son Tristan in January. “It’s been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what’s been going on."

Selling Sunset season 7 arrives on Netflix on November 7.